Kristen Stewart to play Princess Diana in new movie

Kristen Stewart will play Princess Diana in a new film about the late princess’ break-up from Prince Charles, according to reports on BBC.

Titled Spencer, the film is set in the early 90s and the script is by Peaky Blinders creator, Steven Knight while it is directed by Pablo Larraín.

The Steven Knight film covers “a critical weekend when Diana decided her marriage to Prince Charles wasn’t working, and that she needed to veer from a path that put her in line to one day be queen. The drama takes place over three days, in one of her final Christmas holidays in the House of Windsor in their Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England,” entertainment website Deadline reported.

“She’s a woman who, in the journey of the movie, decides and realises that she wants to be the woman she was before she met Charles,” Larrain told Deadline.

“Kristen is one of the great actors around today. She can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile an ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need,” added Larrain, who also made Jackie, 2016’s biopic of Jackie Kennedy.

Diana Spencer married Prince Charles in 1981. They separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996. She died in a car crash in Paris the following year.

The Princess of Wales has been portrayed on screen before; Naomi Watts played her in the critically panned 2013 film Diana. And the princess is due to appear in the fourth season of Netflix’s royal drama The Crown, portrayed by newcomer Emma Corrin.

The film will be unveiled to buyers at the virtual Cannes Market. Production is expected to begin in early 2021.

