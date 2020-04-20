To top
20 Apr

Lux Style Awards 2020 cancelled, funds will be directed to support COVID-19 relief efforts

by Entertainment Desk
Lux Style Awards

Taking a responsible stance, Unilever has decided to cancel this year’s Lux Style Awards ceremony and channel all funds and finances to help people affected by COVID-19.



The annual celebration of artists and their craftsmanship from the fields of entertainment, fashion, music and lifestyle is on halt in the wake of coronavirus pandemic that is enveloping the world.

According to the official press statement issues: “The show’s budget will be redirected to partner with the Akhuwat Foundation in order to support the impacted members of the entertainment and fashion industry.”

“Over the years, thousands of people have supported and worked on making it (LSA) the most coveted award ceremony of Pakistan. Today, in these tough times, we want to support the members of these industries, whose lives and jobs have been affected by the pandemic,” said Asima Haq, the Beauty and Personal Care Director at Unilever Pakistan.

 

 

“While we may not celebrate LSA in all its glory this year, we will find a befitting way to recognize and award the winners of the 19th Lux Style Awards,” the statement read.

Amir Paracha, Chairman and CEO of Unilever Pakistan, also added” “The Lux Style Awards have always stood as one the most esteemed platforms to recognize and celebrate the best in Pakistan’s entertainment & fashion industry. We recognize the impact of this postponement and urge everyone to stay together in strength and spirit.”

Several international events such as the Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival have been postponed due to the pandemic in the last few months. Here’s hoping for better times!

