Mahira Khan attends Refugee Summit Islamabad

UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador in Pakistan, Mahira Khan recently attended the Refugee Summit Islamabad that marked 40 years of Pakistan hosting Afghan refugees. The actress has been working with the UN Refugee Agency for quite some time and she met the UN General-Secretary, Antonio Guterres at the same event and addressed other attendees as well. She took to social media to share her feelings as well as some photos from the summit. “I am so grateful and honoured that I get to use my platform and my voice for this cause. I am so glad I was chosen to do this,” Mahira wrote on her Instagram adding, “More than that, it is such an honour to meet the refugees and share the stage with them. All the three girls on stage – Hina, Fatemah and Dr.Salima – have inspirational stories.” Read: UN chief thanks Mahira Khan following his recent Pakistan trip She also posted a few lines said by one of the refugees, Fatemah Housseni, which were inspirational.

“One of the refugees present with us on the panel – Fatemah Housseni said ‘Being a refugee isn’t something to look down upon. It is a badge of honor’. Pakistan should be proud of being such a generous host to millions of displaced people,” she tweeted.

Mahira has recently wrapped up the shooting of her next film, Quaid e Azam Zindabad. The actress ensures that she makes time for the causes that she supports like fundraisers for Shaukat Khanum as well as events of UNHCR. She also thanked the President of Pakistan — Dr. Arif Alvi — for providing her the opportunity. She posted a picture with Antonio Guterres a few days ago and wrote, “Thank you President Dr. Arif Alvi for having me for the dinner hosted to mark 40 years of Afghan Refugee Presence in Pakistan. As the UN Refugee Agency National Goodwill ambassador for Pakistan, I welcome you to our country, Antonio Guterres. It was a pleasure meeting you.” The UN Chief spoke at an international press conference called ‘40 years of Afghan Refugees Presence in Pakistan: A New Partnership for Solidarity’, where he lauded Pakistan for being “the world’s second largest refugee-hosting country.”

