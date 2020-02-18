To top
18 Feb

UN chief thanks Mahira Khan following his recent Pakistan trip

by Entertainment Desk
Celebrity, Featured, News
Mahira Khan

The United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, thanked actor Mahira Khan and all Pakistanis for their support on Monday night, after his four-day Pakistan trip wrapped up.



The UN Chief spoke at an international press conference titled ’40 years of Afghan Refugees Presence in Pakistan: A New Partnership for Solidarity’, where he lauded Pakistan for being “the world’s second largest refugee-hosting country.”

Read: Mahira Khan becomes UNHCR goodwill ambassador for Pakistan

During his trip, he also met Mahira Khan, who was appointed as a UN Goodwill Ambassador in November and is working with the UN Refugee Agency. He expressed gratitude for Mahira’s continuous support of Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

In a tweet, Guterres said: “As we mark 40 years of Pakistan’s solidarity with Afghan refugees, it was a pleasure to meet Refugees Goodwill Ambassador Mahira Khan. I thank her and all Pakistanis for their extraordinary support.”

 

 

Mahira retweeted Guterres and replied: “It was a pleasure meeting you as well. Looking forward to a lot more work alongside my fellow Pakistanis, refugees and Antonio Guterres.”

 

comments

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

Previous post
Style File: Bridal jewellery trends you need to know in 2020
Next post
Ishqiya: Is Hamna really the victim or the villian in this drama?
You might also like
Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad
Mahira Khan & Fahad Mustafa wrap up Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad with a picture worth a thousand words
February 17, 2020
The Legend of Maula Jatt is peoples’ first choice this summer
February 10, 2020
The Legend of Maula Jatt
The Legend of Maula Jatt gets clearance for release
February 10, 2020
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter!

Enter your email address below.