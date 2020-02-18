UN chief thanks Mahira Khan following his recent Pakistan trip

The United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, thanked actor Mahira Khan and all Pakistanis for their support on Monday night, after his four-day Pakistan trip wrapped up.

The UN Chief spoke at an international press conference titled ’40 years of Afghan Refugees Presence in Pakistan: A New Partnership for Solidarity’, where he lauded Pakistan for being “the world’s second largest refugee-hosting country.”

During his trip, he also met Mahira Khan, who was appointed as a UN Goodwill Ambassador in November and is working with the UN Refugee Agency. He expressed gratitude for Mahira’s continuous support of Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

In a tweet, Guterres said: “As we mark 40 years of Pakistan’s solidarity with Afghan refugees, it was a pleasure to meet Refugees Goodwill Ambassador Mahira Khan. I thank her and all Pakistanis for their extraordinary support.”

Mahira retweeted Guterres and replied: “It was a pleasure meeting you as well. Looking forward to a lot more work alongside my fellow Pakistanis, refugees and Antonio Guterres.”

