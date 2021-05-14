Mahira Khan steals the show in Azaan Sami Khan’s upbeat number ‘Tu’

Azaan Sami Khan gave us a treat this Eid ul Fitr by releasing the second track from his debut album, Mein Tera. Titled Tu, the song’s biggest highlight is superstar Mahira Khan and we must say who wants to ask for more?

With stunning visuals and animations, Hassan Dawar has directed the video in which Azaan is singing about his love interest, played by Mahira Khan, who looks beautiful in every frame. Mahira has donned different looks from a gamer chick to a prima donna, style icon and someone unattainable as Azaan questions why she is the way she is.

That’s not it, the song also features a dance sequence, choreographed by Nigaah Hussain. Mahira and Azaan, in their mangled looks, dance to the beat with moves that appears to be a loose inspiration taken from the great Michael Jackson.

The singer, who has won our hearts with beautiful compositions in films like Superstar and Parwaaz Hai Junoon, is riding the high wave these days; he will be making his television debut with acting powerhouses like Sajal Aly and Yumna Zaidi in Hum TV’s Ishaq-e-La, also has his debut film — Patakh De — with Hania Aamir in the making.

Enjoy the full song here:

