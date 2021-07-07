Mahira Khan to make a comeback on TV with ‘Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay’

No one can deny that television made Mahira Khan the superstar she is today and the star has said in multiple interviews that she wants to sign a drama and is reading drama scripts to make a comeback on the small screen. Well, we got several hints earlier and now it is official that Mahira is shooting for the TV adaptation of renowned playwright Umera Ahmed’s beloved novel, Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay.

Mahira essays the role of Mehreen Mansoor in the drama. “Meet Mehreen Mansoor from Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay – Coming Soon on Hum TV,” shared Umera Ahmed.

Directed by Farooq Rind and produced by Nina Kashif and MD Productions, the drama also stars Kubra Khan, Usman Mukhtar, Haroon Shahid, Shamim Hilali, Zainab Qayyum, Huma Nawab, Laila Wasti, Omair Rana and several others.

Zainab Qayoom who is also part of the cast shared a picture from the set. “Coming Soon In sha Allah! Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay written by the dynamic Umera Ahmed on Hum tv”

In an interview with Something Haute, Omair Rana had also shared that he and Mahira are part of the cast, while Mahira had also revealed in a Q&A session on her Instagram that her fans will get to see her in dramas real soon.

“I am doing a drama serial which is a Farood Rind’s directorial. It has Mahira Khan and Kubra Khan in it. Yes, it is the project that will be Mahira’s comeback on television; it is such a pleasure working with her,” Omair said.

The official synopsis of the novel on Good Reads suggests that the story is about three cousins: Mishal, who is a pretty girl from an elite household, her cousin Mehreen who has a troubled background and is known for her bad manners, and their cousin Aswad, a young handsome guy, who is caught between these two girls.

Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay shows how the flaws of parents haunt their offspring in our society. Children belonging to dysfunctional families are always judged in the shadow of their parents. It is a collection of three stories; Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay, Band Kiwaron Ke Aagey and Halal-e-Jurrat.

Other than this, Mahira has three films that are ready to release, including The Legends of Maula Jatt, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad and Neelofar. Her first production venture, a web series titled Baarwan Khiladi will also release soon on Tapmad.