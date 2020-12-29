Mehwish Hayat and Ahmed Ali Butt will host virtual LSA 2020

Only two days left to the big day! Lux Style Awards is going to wrap up this dull and tragic year with pomp and show to lift up the spirits; the virtual ceremony for LSA 2020 is going to be held on the last day of the year i.e. December 31st.

The 19th Lux Style Awards office have already announced the winners for this year in the arenas of fashion, films, music and television in Karachi. However, this is the first time in the 19-year history of the LSA’s that the entire judging and awarding process has been conducted online, to ensure safety of the nominees, juries, auditors and organizers.

Now we know who is going to host the digital ceremony; it is none other than Ahmed Ali Butt and Mehwish Hayat. Ahmed made an announcements on his social media and he also shared that he will be hosting it with Mehwish.

Ahmed and Mehwish have worked together in Jawani Phir Nahi Ani and they were also amongst the hosts of LSA last year. They two share a fun camaraderie and we hope they will successfully entertain digital audiences and create some fun moments this year.

You can watch it on YouTube on the 31st of December followed by the airing on Geo Entertainment on the 2nd of January, 2021.

