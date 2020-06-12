Mehwish Hayat does not have coronavirus

With many celebrities in Pakistan contracting coronavirus in a span of a few weeks, it was not far-fetched that rumour-mongers will take advantage of this horrifying situation. Mehwish Hayat is the latest to get caught in the eye of the storm as fake news started circulating recently, falsely claiming that the actress has tested COVID-19 positive.

Mehwish took to Twitter and refuted all such rumours. She was furious at the tabloid portal that was responsible for sharing the news without verifying it.

Not true!!! I just wish that our media would be more responsible and check their facts before posting such stories. Call me and check instead of posting anything you feel like for the sake of “followers” and “likes”. This has caused a great deal of distress to family and friends — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) June 11, 2020

She also asked the portal to take down the fake story immediately.

Please take this fake news down immediately — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) June 11, 2020

This isn’t the first time it has happened in Pakistan. In March, Sana Hashwani of fashion label Sana Safinaz became the victim of misinformation when someone falsely claimed that she has tested positive for coronavirus. Later, she had to post pictures of her lab tests to provide proof.

