Mera Dil Mera Dushman actor Naveed Raza tests positive for COVID-19

Just recently it was confirmed that Nida Yasir and her husband, Yasir Nawaz had tested positive for the coronavirus. It was being speculated that some guests that appeared on her morning show, including the cast of Mera Dil Mera Dushman, had also contracted the virus. Now another actor, Naveed Raza, has just confirmed that he has indeed tested positive for COVID-19 and gave details about his symptoms.

Naveed discussed his symptoms in detail in a video that he posted on social media. At the start of his video, he clarified that he wanted to share his symptoms to help his fellow actors since shootings and productions are going to resume soon.

“One the first day I suffered a lot of dehydration, cramps and headaches. I also developed a fever on second day along with the previous symptoms. However, I haven’t had sore throat or flu. So I’m recovering now and I’m asymptomatic,” he said.

Naveed Raza tested positive for COVID 19. He released this video to inform about his condition and the symptoms he experiences when he contracted the virus. We wish him speedy recovery

“However, not every case is the same. I’d suggest that before going on sets, people should get tested so you’re not responsible for infecting other people,” he added.

While other cast members including Alizeh Shah and Noaman Sami await their test results, we’re wishing a speedy recovery to Naveed.

