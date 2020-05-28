To top
28 May

Mera Dil Mera Dushman actor Naveed Raza tests positive for COVID-19

by Entertainment Desk
Celebrity, Entertainment, News
Mera dil Mera Dushman

Just recently it was confirmed that Nida Yasir and her husband, Yasir Nawaz had tested positive for the coronavirus. It was being speculated that some guests that appeared on her morning show, including the cast of Mera Dil Mera Dushman, had also contracted the virus. Now another actor, Naveed Raza, has just confirmed that he has indeed tested positive for COVID-19 and gave details about his symptoms.



Naveed discussed his symptoms in detail in a video that he posted on social media. At the start of his video, he clarified that he wanted to share his symptoms to help his fellow actors since shootings and productions are going to resume soon.

“One the first day I suffered a lot of dehydration, cramps and headaches. I also developed a fever on second day along with the previous symptoms. However, I haven’t had sore throat or flu. So I’m recovering now and I’m asymptomatic,” he said.

 

Naveed Raza tested positive for COVID 19

Naveed Raza tested positive for COVID 19 . He released this video to inform about his condition and the symptoms he experiences when he contracted the virus . Please watch this video this is very imrpoamtent messgs . We wish him speedy recovery

Gepostet von All Pakistan Drama Page am Mittwoch, 27. Mai 2020

 

Read: Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz test positive for Covid-19

“However, not every case is the same. I’d suggest that before going on sets, people should get tested so you’re not responsible for infecting other people,” he added.

While other cast members including Alizeh Shah and Noaman Sami await their test results, we’re wishing a speedy recovery to Naveed.

comments

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

Previous post
Gucci bids farewell to seasonal fashion shows
Next post
Our lives are in danger: Uzma Khan and her lawyers share their side of story during press conference
You might also like
Haute List: 5 ways to avoid feeling low this Eid
May 25, 2020
Eid
Style File: Here’s what our favourite stars wore on Eid
May 25, 2020
Nida Yasir
Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz test positive for Covid-19
May 23, 2020
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter!

Enter your email address below.