Meray Paas Tum Ho advance ticket sales set new record

With the buzz surrounding Meray Paas Tum Ho’s finale, it doesn’t come with a surprise that tickets for its screening in the theaters are selling like hot cakes!

It was announced recently that the final episode of MPTH will screen in cinemas across Pakistan as well as it will air on television simultaneously. Judging by the drama serial’s popularity, it was expected that the news will be well-received, and we are hearing good reports about advance bookings.

According to a report in Box Office Detail, advance bookings for the show on 25th January were opened on Wednesday on a record note and its not slowing down. As per the report, the response is phenomenal with Karachi leading the race. Lahore is usually slow in advance sales, but in this case Lahore is having very strong advance sales too.

The serial has a limited number of shows at 8 to 10 pm slots, but the advance sales are sky-rocketing with numbers matching blockbuster movies. At the close of business on Thursday, Meray Paas Tum Ho has already clocked over PKR 1.5 million from advance sales. While shows in Faisalabad are already sold out, Cinepax Cinemas is contributing the most.

At this pace and with eight more days to go, here’s hoping for packed theaters!

