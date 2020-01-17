To top
17 Jan

Meray Paas Tum Ho advance ticket sales set new record

by Entertainment Desk
Entertainment, Featured, News
Meray Paas Tum Ho

With the buzz surrounding Meray Paas Tum Ho’s finale, it doesn’t come with a surprise that tickets for its screening in the theaters are selling like hot cakes!



It was announced recently that the final episode of MPTH will screen in cinemas across Pakistan as well as it will air on television simultaneously. Judging by the drama serial’s popularity, it was expected that the news will be well-received, and we are hearing good reports about advance bookings.

According to a report in Box Office Detail, advance bookings for the show on 25th January were opened on Wednesday on a record note and its not slowing down. As per the report, the response is phenomenal with Karachi leading the race. Lahore is usually slow in advance sales, but in this case Lahore is having very strong advance sales too.

Read: Here’s what’s replacing Meray Paas Tum Ho on TV this Saturday

The serial has a limited number of shows at 8 to 10 pm slots, but the advance sales are sky-rocketing with numbers matching blockbuster movies. At the close of business on Thursday, Meray Paas Tum Ho has already clocked over PKR 1.5 million from advance sales. While shows in Faisalabad are already sold out, Cinepax Cinemas is contributing the most.

At this pace and with eight more days to go, here’s hoping for packed theaters!

comments

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

Previous post
Not just across Pakistan, Meray Paas Tum Ho finale might be released in cinemas internationally too
You might also like
Meray Paas Tum Ho
Here’s what’s replacing Meray Paas Tum Ho on TV this Saturday
January 16, 2020
Meray Paas Tum Ho
Meray Paas Tum Ho finale will be screened in cinemas across Pakistan
January 14, 2020
Meray Paas Tum Ho
Are you ready for an extended episode of Meray Paas Tum Ho?
January 9, 2020
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter!

Enter your email address below.