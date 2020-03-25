To top
25 Mar

Meray Paas Tum Ho is coming back to your TV screens

by Entertainment Desk
Meray Paas Tum Ho

The mega blockbuster hit drama Meray Paas Tum Ho (MPTH) is all set to be re-telecast on our television screens very soon!



The drama which ended recently left many of us with memorable dialogues and also started a few debates, However, in case you missed watching it the first time, here’s a chance to find out what the hype was all about. The news came out on ARY Digital’s social media platforms.

On excessive public demand, MPTH will  start airing from 30th March, Monday to Friday at 10 pm only on ARY Digital.

 

 

The drama stars Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, Hira Mani in pivotal roles. It is written by Khaleel ur Rehman Qamar and directed by Nadeem Baig.

