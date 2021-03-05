Mira Sethi records audiobook for her debut novel ‘Are You Enjoying?’

Actress turned author Mira Sethi’s upcoming debut novel, Are You Enjoying? has already made it to the list of 2021’s most anticipated books, compiled by Vogue Magazine and Refinery29. While the book will be out in April 2021, it will be available for Pakistani readers in May 2021. As for now, Mira is busy recording the audiobook for her novel.

“Recording the audiobook for ARE YOU ENJOYING,” she revealed on Instagram. She also added that she enjoyed the experience.

“Did I trip through the minefield of my own words? Yes. Did I have fun with accents? YES.”

Excited by the news, brother Ali Sethi also shared his love and support. “can’t wait can’t wait,” he commented under the post.

“I would love to enjoy it! All the best,” wrote senior actor Adnan Siddiqui who also seems to be looking forward to the release.

The book is a collection of short stories set in Pakistan. According to the catalog description, Are You Enjoying? is a free-spirited, confident, indelible introduction to a galvanizing new talent.⁣

The book has also received love and appreciation from renowned author, Mohsin Hamid.

