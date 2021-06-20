Here are the movies our celebrities want to watch ‘if and when’ cinemas reopen in Pakistan

The pandemic has changed the face of entertainment throughout the world. With shutting down of cinemas for over a year and no definite end to this affliction, majority of the stakeholders of the entertainment business have shifted to OTT platforms. In Pakistan, however, there were already fewer means of entertainment, considering food and films are our only escape.

Now that vaccinations are available and other businesses are slowing picking up where they left off, there is a hope that cinema will reopen this year. Though we’re not sure if Pakistani filmmakers are willing to release their movies right now without a guarantee of footfall, there is hope that popular Hollywood titles such as F9 and The Conjuring will draw in movie lovers.

We asked celebs to name the last movie that they watched in a theater and the first movie they would like see in cinema once the screenings resume. Read on to find out the answers.

Aijaz Aslam

The last one I saw in theater was Joker. When the world comes back to normal, I would love to watch Fast & Furious in theater.

Rabab Hashim

The last one I saw was Godzilla vs King Kong in Dubai, back in April 2020. I’d love to watch anything action-based now. I’m really missing going to the movies.

Usman Mukhtar

Well, I remember, I think the last movie I saw was either Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker or Gemini Man. I think I saw Gemini Man in London but Star Wars would be in Pakistan.

Danial Afzal Khan

I cannot recall the last film I saw because it has been so long. But I am desperately waiting for Top Gun 2.

Naeema Butt

I saw It in Karachi and preferably would like to see Uncut Gems.

Anoushay Abbasi

I think the last movie I saw was Joker and the first movie I’d love to watch once cinemas reopen is The Quiet Place 2.

Sabeena Syed

I think it was Moana, the animated one. I can’t recall which the last one was. I’d probably rush in to see whatever movie is screening just to get back to normal life again. Also, only if and when it is safe to do so.

Rabya Kulsoom

The last one was Gully Boy, and the first film would be my own film Gawah Rehna; just can’t wait for its release.

Junaid Khan

The last movie I watched was Frozen; I went with my kids and I guess that’s the last movie I watched at the theatre. The first movie I would like to watch is Fast and Furious. I think the cinemas will probably reopen by the time it comes so I’m looking forward to it.

Becks Khan

The last movie I watched in theater was Annabelle Comes Home in 2019. Now the first one I am eager to see in 2021 is The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

Faizan Sheikh

I watched 1917 in Nueplex cinema right before the pandemic and I’d like to watch Fast9 right away.

Ahmed Majeed Agloria

The last one I watched was Joker and after the restrictions are lifted, I want to watch No Time To Die because it is Daniel Craig’s last film as James Bond.

Agha Mustafa Hassan

The last movie I saw in a cinema was Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix. I’d love to see Shutter Island or Inception in cinema when things get back to normal. I know they’re old but they’re cinematic masterpieces that I’d love to experience in a theater.

