TravelDiary: Celebs who are giving us major summer vacation goals

It’s the end of June; we are in the middle of the year which is an ideal time for summer holidays. After spending almost a year inside our homes, a vacation is overdue, however, it is not easy to travel to your dream destinations due to travelling restrictions. So, celebs have decided to enjoy mini-vacays in serene landscapes inside Pakistan as well as a few accessible countries outside.

It must be hard to travel during a pandemic; we advise that get your vaccination shots before you plan any vacation, follow SOPs everywhere and be vigilant.

Here are celebs who have hit the road and are sharing their travel tales through Instagram:

Sonya Hussyn

Sonya recently travelled to the US as well as Kashmir and shared glimpses of her life.

Zahid Ahmed

Zahid Ahmed is also spending time close to nature.

Hira Mani

Hira is in the US as she is posting a number of pictures from abroad. She also hinted at holding a meet and greet for her fans in the States.

Ayesha Omar

Ayesha Omar is serving us with some serious travel goals by posting shots and videos of picturesque locations from northern Pakistan. She has shared pictures from the Karakoram Highway, Passu, Hunza in Gilgit Baltistan.

Anoushey Ashraf

Anoushey Ashraf is in the States as her Insta timeline is filled with pictures from the iconic Times Square in New York. Nomi Ansari was also spotted with her.

Abeer Rizvi

Fashion model Abeer Rizvi and Nomi Ansari also posted several Instagram stories from a yoga retreat in the USA.

Imran Ashraf

Imran also shared stylish pictures from his recent trip to Texas.

Anoushay Abbasi

Anoushay Abbasi sent us good mornings from Rakaposhi and attended the Hunza Fest. She was travelling with a bunch of friends and her niece Unzela Abbasi.

