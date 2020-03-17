Nabeel Qureshi & Fizza Ali Meerza postpones the shoot of ‘Fatman’ amid COVID-19 pandemic

In order to consciously control close contact between people to prevent or at least minimize community transmission of the disease, major public events have been cancelled world wide. In connection FilmWala pictures headed by film makers Nabeel Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza have also announced that they are postponing the shoot of their film Fatman.

Nabeel took to Twitter and shared that the health and safety of their crew and actors is a priority.

“Surrounded by concern regarding COVID-19, We at FilmWala Pictures have made the decision to postpone the shoot of our film “Fatman” We take the health and safety of our crew and actors seriously, In the meanwhile let’s pray for a healthier and safer world #coronavirusinpakistan — Nabeel Qureshi (@nabeelqureshi) March 17, 2020

Fizza Ali Meerza also released a press statement making it clear that these preventative measures are need of the hour. However, the releasing schedule of their first film of the year is still intact.

“We are taking preventative steps to ensure the well-being of our community in this time of a national crisis.

While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer for Fatman, we would love to tell our audience that Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad remains on the original release plan of Eid Ul Azha 2020 InshaAllah. In the meanwhile, let’s pray for a healthier and safer world!” Fizza said.

Fatman stars Ahmed Ali Butt in the titular role while the rest of the cast has not been revealed yet. Keeping in mind that the film will itself address a taboo subject like body shaming, the decision to practice social distancing at this time is indeed is a welcoming one!

