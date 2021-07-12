Video: Nargis and I are the same person, says Rabia Butt about her role in ‘Pehli si Muhabbat’

Rabia Butt is a supermodel and undeniably a force to be reckoned. Her foray into television has also proved that she is also a performer at heart as she has also picked up characters that always stand out. Her role as Nargis in Pehli Si Muhabbat is another addition in the small list of powerful roles she has done so far.

In an interview with Aamna Isani of Something Haute, we found out that Rabia speaks the language of love and understanding. She is a thinker who delves deep into every subject and isn’t superficial. This is quite like her character in Pehli Si Muhabbat, which is loved by all and sundry.

Did you expect that a role like Nargis, which is completely opposite of a typical oppressed woman in a Pakistani drama, will become such a hit?

“I didn’t expect anything; not from others or myself. The character is written in a way that somehow it mirrors all my thoughts. Nargis and I feel and think the same way. I never once felt reading the script that ‘she is saying something wrong’ or ‘I don’t agree to what she is saying’,” she explained.

Do you think Nargis should go back to her first love?

“I believe that she should not. Because love comes and goes but spoken word has value. You have the liberty to decide for yourself but once you have spoken and committed to something, you shouldn’t back off. You will probably receive love again but you won’t often find a person who respects you. When there is respect, there is love involved. Faizullah gave respect to her so if she goes back to Sikander then she will prove me wrong then,” she added.

On fashion industry in Pakistan

Recently, a controversy enveloped the fashion industry and the choice of clothing of fashion models in a certain award show. The revealing dresses were heavily criticized. Rabia, who has been associated to the fraternity for long, didn’t shy away from admitting that, sometimes, fashion models wear inappropriate clothes.

“I can’t deny it because I have also dressed in them, but I didn’t know better at that time. So, someone who is wearing something inappropriate today might learn and not wear it later. God promised that we have a chance to repent and seek forgiveness until we are in the grave; however, people are ready to bury you the moment you commit a mistake. There are issues bigger than immodesty; let’s talk about those as well,” she said.

Watch the full interview here to find out more: