Netflix’s Money Heist renewed for season 5 and 6

Good news for the fans of the Spanish series! Money Heist season five has now been confirmed by the show’s creator Alex Pina ahead of its return to Netflix.
The highly-anticipated fourth part of La Casa de Papel (aka Money Heist) landed on the streaming platform on April 3 and it received mixed reviews. Irrespective of how it fared in comparison to the first three seasons, viewers started binge-watching the show instantly and soon after they were desperate to know about upcoming seasons.
According to a latest report in Express UK, Netflix has not yet made an official announcement about the renewal of the popular drama. This is because the streaming giant often waits approximately a month before it makes a decision.
Spanish website Marca has also suggested the series has been renewed for a fifth and sixth season. Writer Javier Gomez Santander spoke to El Mundo about the show coming back where he said, “With La Casa De Papel, we go game by game, like Simeone. Chapter by chapter, sequence by sequence, line by line. We do not ever consider how long the show can last. If we got to know the scope of the phenomenon, we wouldn’t have thought to kill Berlin.”
The news has now been confirmed by Pina, who told Deadline on May 13 how season five is coming but he couldn’t reveal any more. He said he could not confirm any further series because “Netflix will put a bomb in my house.”