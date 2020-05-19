Netflix’s Money Heist renewed for season 5 and 6

Good news for the fans of the Spanish series! Money Heist season five has now been confirmed by the show’s creator Alex Pina ahead of its return to Netflix.

The highly-anticipated fourth part of La Casa de Papel (aka Money Heist) landed on the streaming platform on April 3 and it received mixed reviews. Irrespective of how it fared in comparison to the first three seasons, viewers started binge-watching the show instantly and soon after they were desperate to know about upcoming seasons.

According to a latest report in Express UK, Netflix has not yet made an official announcement about the renewal of the popular drama. This is because the streaming giant often waits approximately a month before it makes a decision.