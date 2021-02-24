To top
24 Feb

Pakistan Super League’s first music album ‘Taranay’ is out

by Entertainment Desk
Taranay

Fret not, if you’re not to keen on HBL PSL 6 official anthem sung by Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and Young Stunners because there are 5 more in store. Groove Mera is the official anthem but this year, PSL is offering more to the music lovers; the HBL PSL team has released an entire album — Taranay — featuring six original tracks by Pakistan’s most exciting young artists.

Curated by Natasha Noorani, the album features songs by Khumariyaan, Lyari Underground, Maanu and Rozeo, Janoobi Khargosh and Talal Qureshi. With elements of pop music, rap, hip hop and traditional vocals, Taranay is an album which has something to offer for every ear.

 

 

Read: PSL 2021 anthem ‘Groove Mera’ trends, but for mixed reasons!

Maanu and Rozeo contributed with an upbeat and catchy rap in Googly. Lyari Underground made Laibo which has lyrics in multiple languages including Balochi, Urdu and English amongst other languages. Janoobi Khargosh’s Baazi Paltegi Yahan is a slow number that will grow on you.

 

 

 

Khumariyaan introduced their folk tunes in a cricket instrumental, Maidaan, while Talal Qureshi’s Sixer knocks it out of the park with the tune of a trumpet that will make you cheer.

You can listen to all the songs on YouTube:

 

 

