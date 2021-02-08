PSL 2021 anthem ‘Groove Mera’ trends, but for mixed reasons!

After a lot of wait and anticipation, the HBL Pakistan Super League 6 anthem, Groove Mera was released this weekend, featuring Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and Young Stunners. The big win for this anthem is that it’s led by female vocal powerhouse, Naseebo Lal with Aima Baig and Young Stunners, celebrating the love for cricket across generations and genders. Composed and created by Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan, better known as Xulfi, the anthem is contemporary and fast paced.

Proceeding with the tradition to entertain and ignite the excitement each season, HBL PSL released a brand new anthem that is full of energy and diversity. Groove Mera refers to the swing and feel of the movements of cricketers and the video stars Shadab Khan, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Wahab Riaz. It’s evidently shot with all SOPS.

It is interesting to see legendary singer Naseebo Lal in an avatar that we previously saw when she collaborated with Talal Qureshi on Aag; then you have young musicians such as Aima Baig, who constantly reinvents herself, and Young Stunners who bring in their very unique, youthful vibe. The anthem is a celebration of Pakistan’s musical diversity and a great example of inclusion.

“It feels great to be a part of the anthem because I have never done a song like this where I have enjoyed myself so much,” said Naseebo Lal who looks full of energy in the music video. Aima Baig too, feels overwhelmed and is thankful for the huge opportunity. “The vibe of the anthem is very street and urban with elements of festival EDM,” she stated in the official press release.

“This time the HBL PSL has tried something different and out-of-the-box and I feel like people would love it,” observes Talha Younis who is honoured to be part of the HBL PSL 6 anthem.

Public response, however, has been very mixed. The video has gotten a huge 2.4 million views in two days but the likes to dislikes ration is very high. And the response on social media has been quite unforgiven. Could this be because the song begins in Punjabi or that it’s led by two women?

Have a look at the Twitter reactions below:

Well done @zulfiqarjkhan !

This #GrooveMera track will sound very good in the stadium. It will create the buzz.

Ab #MatchDikhao jaldi se @thePSLt20 ! https://t.co/nHKgR84ihf — Annus Raza (@annusraza) February 6, 2021

Guyz believe me this song is perfect & it'll be your favourite in next upcoming days .. It's lyrics are according to present situation of corona … Support @TheRealPCBMedia bcz only PSL is only league to feature anthem & we'r lucky ❤️ #psl6anthem #GrooveMera #PSL6 pic.twitter.com/OpIUFIpTbp — Saqlain Khaskheli (@SaqiiTweets) February 6, 2021

The new PSL anthem makes me feel say:

“Peechla waalaa hee achaaa thaaa”🤷#GrooveMera #psl6anthem pic.twitter.com/YZz6wPDr7C — R∆ش|D Kh ∆ن (@Kh_An_404) February 6, 2021

Ali Zafar sang the first three PSL anthems and all of them won the crowd. Last year, the singer released an unofficial anthem Mela Loot Liya for his fans although Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar and Asim Azhar sang the official anthem for the PSL5. It too got mixed reactions. Fans have their favourites and don’t hold back when loving or hating anything on social media.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the Pakistan Cricket Board’s plan to hold matches of the 2021 HBL Pakistan Super League at five centres instead of four, has now been reduced to just two — Karachi and Lahore.

Majority of the fans will be watching Pakistan’s biggest sporting event remotely and this anthem encourages both players on the field and their fans at home to celebrate the groove, while watching the match on TV!

