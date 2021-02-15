PSL 6: Here’s everything you need to know about the opening ceremony

The world is going through a pandemic but there is nothing that can come in the way of Pakistan and its love for cricket. The HBL Pakistan Super League 6 will begin with a fantastic opening ceremony on 20th February, 2021 and the entire nation is excited to groove along and celebrate.

This year’s entertainment-packed event will feature famous artists including internationally celebrated singer Atif Aslam, renowned rap artist Imran Khan, film star Humaima Malick and the HBL PSL 6 anthem singers, Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and Young Stunners.

The line- up, however, does not include Ali Zafar who was earlier expected to be a part of the show. The singer who sang the first three anthems took to social media to clarify that he will not be performing at the opening ceremony.

I will not be performing at the opening ceremony. — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) February 14, 2021

The first four ceremonies were held at the Dubai International Stadium while the 2020 opening ceremony was staged at the National Stadium Karachi. This year due to the given circumstances and COVID-19 restrictions, Karachi will not be able to host this year’s entire PSL opening ceremony. Some parts of the HBL PSL 6 opening ceremony will be filmed offshore in a specially designed studio space in Turkey.

“This year promises to be really exciting especially the state-of-the-art technology being used to create this experience for Pakistani fans. As always, the excitement of the opening ceremony is further raised with the opening clash of the tournament, and the people in Karachi, I am sure will look forward to see Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators take the field as they both enjoy a huge fan base in the city,” said Director Commercial PCB, Babar Hamid.

The opening ceremony will be followed by the first match of the season; defending champions Karachi Kings will play Quetta Gladiators in the night match and it will be aired on PTV Sports and Geo Super.

