Pakistan’s top celebrities join forces to raise funds for Ali Zafar foundation

These days all the celebrities are trying to use their influence for good. Some are trying to educate people on the proper precautions to take against the Coronavirus while others are using their talents to keep people entertained over social media while we all stay in isolation, or well try to.

Pakistan’s top celebrities have yet again come together for another noble cause. This time, they have joined hands to raise money for Ali Zafar foundation, which is trying to help daily wagers who have lost their income due to the lockdown.

The minute-long collaboration video was uploaded by Ali Zafar on Twitter.

Thank you Pakistan’s shining stars for raising your voice to help those who need it the most. With everyone’s support @foundation_ali is looking forward to continuing its drive of delivering food to the daily wagers at their doorsteps. You can help us too.https://t.co/lVEhlIK6uH pic.twitter.com/2FJkfj3xZj — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) May 15, 2020

Ali thanked all the celebrities who took part in the initiative saying, “Thank you Pakistan’s shining stars for raising your voice to help those who need it the most. With everyone’s support @foundation_ali is looking forward to continuing its drive of delivering food to the daily wagers at their doorsteps. You can help us too.” He ended the message with a link to the foundation’s website, where people can make donations.

The video features all the top Pakistani celebrities including, Hania Amir, Humayun Saeed, Maya Ali, Minal Khan, Aimen Muneeb, Saba Qamar, Adnan Siddiqui, Iqrar ul Hassan, Marina Khan, Ahsan Khan, Fahad Mustafa, Maria Wasti, Mawra Hocane and Ushna Shah. All of them had recorded individual videos, most of whom were inside their homes, practising social distancing.

“It is our responsibility to help those who need it because, in the end, we all need to help others,” the celebs can be seen saying in the video. They concluded the message with the famous line from Mehdi Hassan’s song, Ye watan tumhara hai, tum ho paasban iske.

