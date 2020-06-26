Paris Fashion Week all set to return in September amid pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard, but it is time to emerge back. In a shocking yet welcoming turn of events, Paris Fashion Week will go ahead this fall. The event’s organizers have confirmed with shows starting September 28 till October 6th.

The announcement by Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) makes Paris the first of Europe’s fashion centers to confirm its Spring-Summer shows.

The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out almost all the summer fashion shows so it was highly anticipated that Paris Fashion Week will also be cancelled, as it requires hundreds of attendees from different parts of the world sit side-by-side in an enclosed arena, leaving no chances of social-distancing. With brands like Gucci opting to go seasonless in an effort to learn from this break and re-imagine a balanced fashion system, fashionistas had no hope that a traditional fashion calendar will be followed in the near future.

Read: Gucci bids farewell to seasonal fashion shows

However, some brands embraced the digital experience in this time of crisis. Burberry announced that it will be hosting its London Spring collection as an outdoor show that can be accessed digitally. Maria Grazia Chiuri, artistic director at Dior, also said that it will stage a live show with no audience on July 22 in Italy, Vogue reported.

According to GQ Magazine, the FHCM wrote in its release that it will follow all “recommendations of public authorities,” but details around what the resulting shows will actually look like are fuzzy.

Cover image credits: Peter White/Getty Images

comments