Pehli Si Muhabbat’s OST makes viewers impatient for the upcoming drama

Pehli Si Muhabbat marks Maya Ali and Sheheryar Munawar’s comeback to television and that’s enough reason for the viewers to be excited and impatient for the drama. However, the OST in Ali Zafar’s soulful voice makes fans even more eager than before.

As seen in the teasers, Rakhshi (Maya) and Aslam’s (Sheheryar) crazy love story meets many hurdles and the lyrics of the OST also narrate the story of young passionate love that feels like a fairytale in the beginning yet faces the harsh realities of life and somehow does not remain the same.

Gohar Mumtaz has composed the soundtrack and he labelled the drama ‘ARY’s biggest serial ever.’

“Just got done with mixing of the OST for ARY’s biggest serial ever. The reason I m sharing this video is because Ali Zafar probably touched the highest note ever beating the evergreen “Aadat”. Thank you for singing for my project for ARY Digital,” he had earlier shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

“Pehli Si Muhabbat is about young passionate love,” said writer Faiza Iftikhar in an exclusive chat with Something Haute. “When you’re young and in love, you do not care about family, traditions, or society. However, once you mature and progress in life, even if you’re in love, that mad passion wears out.”

Other than Maya Ali and Sheheryar Munawar, the cast also includes fashion designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY), who will make his acting debut with this drama, along with Rabia Butt and Nausheen Shah among others.

Directed by Anjum Shahzad, Pehli Si Muhabbat will premiere on ARY Digital on 23rd January at 8 pm (PST).

comments