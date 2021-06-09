Poster out: Dhoop Ki Deewar all set to premiere on 25th June

The poster of much-anticipated Pakistani web series, Dhoop Ki Deewar, starring our beloved real-life couple, Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly, is out. The Haseeb Hasan’s directorial is all set to premiere on Zee5 on 25th June, 2021.

Written by renowned playwright Umera Ahmed, Dhoop Ki Deewar is a story about two families that are united by their father’s death – one is an Indian soldier and the other, a Pakistani. The series is about how the martyrdom affects the families and how they realize that peace is much better than war.

The poster unveiled by Zee5 features Ahad and Sajal as Vishal and Sara respectively representing two sides of the border, and in the background we can see clashes amongst the two nations.

The captions says: “Kya kismat mein likha hai ek dusre ka saath ya laqeer karegi inke future ka faisla?” Earlier, the teasers for the series also started circulating in which Ahad and Sajal’s characters raised pertinent questions. The series is promoted with hashtag #HeartOverHate.

Ahad has also shared the poster on his Instagram and his caption is more like a ray of hope. “They broke the wall of hatred and revenge, and the pieces formed a new bond of love,” he wrote.

Dhoop Ki Deewar features an all-star cast including Samiya Mumtaz, Samina Ahmed, Savera Nadeem and Manzar Sehbai among many others.

