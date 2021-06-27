“Qayamat has done wonders for me,” says Amar Khan

Amar Khan made a brief yet impactful appearance in the last episode of Qayamat which made the audience realise how much they missed seeing her on the screen. Despite having a small role in the drama, her powerful performance won the audience as well as the critics.

“I think it has been a very fulfilling journey for Qayatmat. However, when my character died, a lot of people questioned me why I was there for only half the drama,” Amar shared explaining that she has always believed in the quality and substance of the character over quantity.

“Be it 40 episodes or 20, I believe that no matter how long a character stays on screen, it should be a riveting watch. Samra’s character, despite dying halfway through the play created an impact and stayed with the audience, which I feel is the true success,” she shared adding that it is better than to have dragged the character, stayed longer and have lost the impact.

Amar shared that Qayamat has done wonders for her. “This was probably the first time I played a character that appealed to the masses. To be honest, we’re often very judgemental about the damsel in distress characters, but in reality, they are the ones that get the large chunk of the audience’s approval and appreciation.”

While post-Qayamat the journey has been amazing for the actor, the sad part, she shares is that following the fame, similar scripts were being offered to her.

“After Qayamat I was offered almost 7-8 scripts/ characters which were almost similar. I have always tried not to repeat myself, but was struggling to find a unique script.”

The multi-talented artist is now going to be seen in ARY Digital’s upcoming drama, Baddua opposite Muneeb Butt.

“Off to another thrilling journey of my career that is poles apart from Qayamat or anything else I’ve done before,” she shared, announcing her first collaboration with ARY Digital.

“This time around, there’s a lot of fire in the girl,” she posted on social media revealing that unlike Samra, she will not tolerate abuse.

Without revealing details about the story, she shared that Baddua is written by Samina Ejaz and Ramish Rizvi is directing it.

Amar Khan last appeared with Muneeb Butt in HUM TV‘s Choti Choti Batain. Stay tuned for more news and updates regarding the project.

