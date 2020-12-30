“Dum Mastam is very close to my heart,” says Amar Khan

Several films that were previously scheduled for a 2020 release had to be postponed due to the global pandemic. That list of films also includes Amar Khan and Imran Ashraf’s big screen debut, Dum Mastam.

Multitalented and versatile actor, Amar Khan has not only played the female lead in the film but has also written the script of this romantic comedy. “Dum Mastam is very close to my heart,” she said in an exclusive chat with Something Haute without revealing details about her character or plot.

“This film is written by me. The day I was narrating the script to my director, the kind of zeal and passion that he saw in me just got me the role,” she said when asked about how she became the perfect choice for this role.

Amar is also excited to share the screen with co-star Imran Ashraf who happens to have taken the industry by storm.

“Imran Ashraf is one of the most hardworking and diverse actors we have right now. If somebody who started off as a character actor is now winning the Lux Style Award as the best actor in the popular category then that means that the audiences’ mindset is changing,” she said, adding that the viewers are very receptive towards good performances.

“It’s very very hard psychologically,” she said, sharing her experience while shooting during these tough times. “We are constantly sanitizing our hands and disinfecting the premises while wearing masks when we are not shooting our scenes.”

However, she is hopeful that things will get better in 2021. “Filmmakers all over the world knew 2020 was not a good year so most releases were postponed. Everyone has their eyes on 2021,” she said, adding that Dum Mastam is also aiming for a release during the first half of the year.

Hoping not to sound too optimistic and confident, Amar said that the films will do well in terms of business too. “People are tired of sitting at home and that can be judged by seeing the crowd at restaurants and malls. People want to get out and in Pakistan, we have very few means of entertainment. So this time when the cinemas open their doors, there will be an even better response than before.”

Apart from Dum Mastam and her upcoming drama Qayamat with Ahsan Khan, there is another feature film in the pipeline, however, Amar feels it’s too soon to reveal the details.

Produced by Adnan Siddiqui, Dum Mastam is directed by Mohammed Ehteshammuddin, who has previously directed Superstar starring Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf.

