15 Jun

Rahim Shah tests positive for coronavirus

by Entertainment Desk
Unfortunately, the number of celebrities contracting the coronavirus is growing at an alarming rate with one or two names surfacing each day. The recent one to announce it publicly is singer Rahim Shah.



The singer took to social media on Sunday and shared that he has self-isolated himself.

“This is to Inform you all that I am diagnosed as Covid positive and staying in self isolation. Please take this seriously for the safety of every Pakistani as it is not a joke and do pray for my fast recovery. Jazakallah Khair,” he tweeted.

 

 

Read: Shahid Afridi tests positive for COVID-19 and asks fans for prayers

Rahim Shah also requested everyone to take the disease seriously and take all safety precautions.

With him now we have designer Maheen Khan, Shafaat Ali, Vasay Chaudhry, Abrar Ul Haq, Rubina Ashraf, Sakina Samo, Shahid Afridi, Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz and many more who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few weeks. We wish all of them a speedy recovery and advise to practice social distancing.

 

