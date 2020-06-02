To top
2 Jun

Rubina Ashraf & Sakina Samo test positive for coronavirus

by Entertainment Desk
COVID-19

Veteran actresses Rubina Ashraf and Sakina Samo have tested positive for COVID-19. The news has been reported by various media outlets.



The two actors have isolated themselves. According to reports, they were experiencing symptoms of coronavirus and hence they decided to get tested. The results have come out positive so they have gone into self-isolation for 14 days at their houses. Their family members will soon be tested for the virus.

Read: Abrar Ul Haq in quarantine following positive COVID-19 result

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,938 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Previously, Nadia Yasir, Yasir Nawaz, Naveed Raza and Abrar Ul Haq have also tested positive for COVID-19.

We wish all of them a speedy recovery.

 

