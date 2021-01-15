Sajal Aly to star in Jemima Goldsmith’s romantic comedy ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’

After carving a niche for herself in the local film and drama industry, Sajal Aly made her presence felt in Bollywood with Mom alongside late legendary actor Sridevi, too. The powerhouse of talent is now preparing to make her international film debut with Jemima Goldsmith’s romantic comedy What’s Love Got To Do With It?

Sajal’s agent Hamid Hussain confirmed the news to Something Haute. “I would like to officially inform you that Sajal will star in the British feature film What’s Love Got To Do With It? alongside Lily James and Shahzad Latif. The filming of this project is underway in the United Kingdom.”

Read More: Jemima Goldsmith is excited and terrified about her upcoming film ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’

Shabana Azmi and Sajal Ali ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ https://t.co/VtRhojGI9b — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) January 15, 2021

Written and produced by Jemima, the film will be Shekhar Kapur’s directorial return since his 2007 Oscar-winning production Elizabeth: The Golden Age.

According to a report by the Deadline, the film is said to be a cross-cultural rom-com revolving around love and marriage and is set between London and South Asia.

“It’s a story of identities,” reported Variety quoting Shekhar Kapur. “It’s about cultural clashes and it’s a comedy, but it’s about hiding behind an identity and how identities can become tribal, and how tribalism can lead to clashes and fundamentalism. It’s a romcom, but based on this fundamental idea of people adopting identities out of fear of marginalization.”

Joining the cast that includes Lily James, Shazad Latif and Emma Thompson are British actors Rob Brydon and Asim Chaudhry, Pakistan’s favourite Sajal Aly and veteran Indian actor Shabana Azmi.

comments