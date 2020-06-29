Shaan-e-Pakistan brings SEPMA’s Digital Summit for music lovers

Shaan-e-Pakistan is all set to entertain audiences with the second edition of its Shaan-e-Pakistan Music Achievement Awards (SEPMA) and this time it is going digital. The organizers announced a rough schedule of the awards a few days ago and now we know for sure who to look forward to in the Digital Summit.

SEPMA 2020 aims to bring an exceptional summit with talks from legendary visionaries in the Pakistan music and media industry. The Summit plans to connect musicians from all over the country in an insightful talk about music, art, and the effects it has on the world.

So far names of the speakers have been announced which comprises Shahnaz MinaAllah, Naeem Zamindaar, Moazzam Ali Khan from Patari, Abbas Ali Khan and Dr Masuma Anwar Bangash for Islamabad session. In Karachi, we look forward to hear from Javed Sheikh, Irfan Pardesi, YBQ, Omar Omari, Adil Moosagee, Shanaz Ramzi, Saqib Malik and Zeeshan Chaudhry. Shafqat Amanat Ali, Javed Bashir, Seemi Raheal, Shahzad Nawaz, Mohsin Jaffar and Umer Hussain will join us in Lahore.

The digital event, led by Huma Nassr, wants to emphasize that music has no boundaries. In present times of crisis, SEPMA wants to celebrate musicians and music lovers to celebrate all sorts of genres from Sufi, classical and folk to pop, electronica, rock and more.

The organizers also specially thanked Koel Gallery for their support for the Karachi Summit, Poet Restaurant for Lahore and Bani Gala for Islamabad.

Shaan-e-Pakistan opens public voting for music nominations

Shaan-e-Pakistan announces nomination voting for the 2nd Shaan-e-Pakistan Music Achievements Awards and it is LIVE now. The music categories for the 2020 SEPMA Awards are as follows:

Best Traditional music

Best Sufi music

Best Pop music

Best Indie music

Best Hip Hop

Best Rock music

Best EDM music

Best Jingle

Individual musicians

The SEPMA team is using an international software to help slot in nominations in each of the categories. The process upholds the values of being unbiased, professional and merit based. After extensive research and scrutiny by the CEO, Huma Nassr along with the core SEPMA team that factors in popular public opinion plus submissions, the team has decided on the 10 -15 possible nominees for each category. Then nominees will be divided into pairs, and go up against each other for further short-listing.

These submissions are then presented to an expert panel of judges from the music industry. After much deliberation, two final nominees will be shortlisted for the final round. The final voting will be between two finalists, and the winner for this round will be revealed during the SEPMA Awards ceremony, set to take place later this year.

In addition, there are also 4 public voting categories:

Best Male Playback

Best Female Playback

Best Song

Best OST

Public voting has opened from 28th June and will end on 1st August, 2020. You can vote here. Dates will be announced soon. Keep watching this space for more updates about SEPMA 2020.

