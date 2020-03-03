To top
3 Mar

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy releases sixth film ‘Weaving Memories’ from ‘Home1947’ series

by Entertainment Desk
Celebrity, Entertainment
soc

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s latest project is a series of short films called Home1947. It explores the stories of the people that were displaced during the creation of Pakistan and India in 1947. The sixth film, Weaving Memories, of the 7-part series, has been released on YouTube.



In the film, there is a recitation of a poem that awakens old memories of the simple moments of happiness such as playing hopscotch with friends. An old woman recites the Urdu poem while remembering joyous memories of the times spent with her friend amidst the disturbance caused by partition. It ends with two friends being separated as a result of the suffering.

 

soc

 

The SOC team said, “…Home1947 is a deeply personal exploration of the lives and stories of the millions that were displaced in 1947 during the creation of two new independent states, India and Pakistan.”

Read: SOC Films releases ‘Midnight Fury’ from its Home1947 series

Home1947 Series was first premiered as part of the Home1947 exhibition at the Manchester International Festival in the UK followed by exhibitions in Mumbai [India], Lahore and Karachi. The series has been co-commissioned by the British Council in Pakistan in collaboration with the Manchester International Festival and Super Slow Way.

You can watch the film here :

 

comments

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

Previous post
Ahsan Khan joins the cast of Yasir Nawaz’s Chakkar
Next post
Stella McCartney makes an eccentric statement for animal-free fashion
You might also like
Home1947
SOC Films launches short film Khamosh Yadein from Home1947 series
February 25, 2020
Home1947
SOC Films releases ‘Midnight Fury’ from its Home1947 series
February 17, 2020
SOC Films
SOC Films releases third short film from Home1947 series titled Zameen
January 20, 2020
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter!

Enter your email address below.