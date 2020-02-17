To top
17 Feb

SOC Films releases ‘Midnight Fury’ from its Home1947 series

by Entertainment Desk
Home1947

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy Films recently released the fourth short film from its Home1947 series titled Midnight Fury. In connection to the last three installments, this one is also a page from the heartrending stories that explore the lives of the millions that were displaced in 1947 during the creation of two new independent states, India and Pakistan.



Home is a place of comfort and lasting warmth: a sanctuary for the family. The fourth film Midnight Fury captures the contrast in emotions for a young boy in 1947 as his home becomes a painful memory full of heartache and grief after witnessing the loss of a parent.

 

Home1947

Screengrab from the short film

 

Read: SOC Films releases third short film from Home1947 series titled Zameen

Home1947 is a series of 7 short films, conceptualized and produced by SOC Films, which recreate the long-lost sights and sounds of what millions once called home and explores this world not through the words of historians and politicians, but through the eyes of those who lived through it.

It was first premiered as part of the Home1947 Exhibition at the Manchester International Festival in the UK, after which it was screened at exhibitions in Mumbai, followed by Lahore and Karachi.

You can watch the short film here:

 

 

