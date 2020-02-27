Sharmeen Obaid’s Sitara to release on Netflix in March

Netflix will release the animated short Sitara: Let Girls Dream from two-time Oscar winner and three-time Emmy award winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy on 8th March.

The animated short film tells the story of Pari, a 14-year-old girl who dreams of becoming a pilot while growing up in a society that doesn’t allow her to dream. Narrated through the perspective of Pari’s younger sister — Mehr — it is a silent film that reflects the struggle of girls in a suffocating society.

Written by Sharmeen herself, Sitara is more than a film for the director. “For me, Sitara is more than a film, it is a movement that we want to start across the world, that encourages parents to invest in their girls’ dreams, encouraging them to free their girls from the burdens of early marriage,” Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy said.

The short film premiered in theaters in New York last year, while it was also screened at the Los Angeles Animation Festival 2019 where it won three awards. Recently, Gucci hosted a special ‘Chime For Change’ film screening at the Sundance Film Festival, in connection to their campaign titled #LetGirlsDream, where the brand screened Sitara: Let Girls Dream.

The short film will be Pakistan’s first animated project to make it to the Netflix that will be available in over 190 countries in March.

