Shiraz Uppal’s son makes singing debut with ‘Te Quiero’ featuring Aima Baig

The turn of the new decade has introduced us to many new voices in Pakistan. After hearing the debut singles of Shafqat Amanat Ali’s son as well as Sajjad Ali’s children, now we can add another name to the list. Shiraz Uppal’s son Haadi Uppal just released his debut single, a peppy love ballad titled Te Quiero, featuring our favourite songstress Aima Baig.

Te Quiero is a love song with a groovy tune. With interesting pop lyrics, the song also teases every Money Heist fan as it has Spanish catchphrases such as Te quiero [I love you] and Te extraño [I miss you]. We can also see beautiful chemistry between Haadi and Aima (and their dance steps), capturing the purity and essence of romance. Written by Shakeel Sohail, and composed and produced by Shiraz Uppal, the song encapsulates the feelings and emotions of budding love.

Just like his father who is known for his unique compositions, Haadi has attempted something different in his first song. The music has clear Western influences and Haadi admitted it.

“Born and raised in New York, I have always been a huge fan of Western music. It fascinates me to see and understand that what connects with the youth today. I want to grasp the genre and zone that resonates best with them. Te Quiero is a song that is heartfelt yet relatable for the youth in Pakistan. Having also dabbled a bit with playback singing, this song is my true calling for making youngsters associate better with their emotions,” Haadi said in a press statement.

Talking about her collaboration with Haadi, Aima Baig said: “It has been quite some time since a voice as powerful as Haadi has grabbed my attention. The originality in this song brings out the best components. Starting right from the feel to the vibe, we tried to keep everything very soft and gentle. This song truly enhances feelings and emotions that each one of us senses. Right now the world is hurting and through this song we want to bring some sort of joy and comfort to people’s heart.”

Watch the complete song here:

