Soothe your heartache with Haadi Uppal’s new single ‘Kaafir’

Pakistan’s music industry faced a downfall in the last decade, however, things are getting back on track gradually with new talent pursuing music as a career. We have a whole new generation of singers from Asim Azhar to Aima Baig who are consistently giving hit tracks one after the other. The most recent one to join them is ace musician Shiraz Uppal’s song Haadi Upaal. The singer has recently release a new single titled ‘Kaafir’ and we cannot get enough of it.

Written, composed and arranged by Shiraz Uppal, Kaafir is a melodious number. Haadi’s songs often sound like a blend of mainstream pop music with a westernized catchy groove. The same was the case in Shiraz Uppal’s hit tracks where the final melody has beats of local origin as well as Western influences however the sound is distinct and original.

The lyrics of Kaafir are its backbone where Haadi croons about heartbreak and equate the heart of those who with leave their loved ones wounded as kaafir [heathens]. The music video features Haadi alongside model Maha Nouman; the two characters appears to share a beautiful bond until she leaves him after a fight. The lyrics of the song go “oh kaafir hoya tera ye dil sohneye… musafir di kehrhi manzil sohneye [your heart has turned heathen… wanderers have no destination].”

Directed by Saad Hashmi, Kaafir is a soft but foot-tapping number which is ideal for long drives. Those who love bikes will get to see a beautiful Harley Davidson in it and those who enjoy a good fitness regime can appreciate Haadi’s physique.

