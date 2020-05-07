To top
7 May

Style File: Get Nausheen Shah’s chic white-on-white look

by Syeda Zehra
There aren’t many people who have a natural flair for style, but Nausheen Shah is definitely the queen of understated glam. The actress has a unique sense of style that is both chic and elegant regardless of whether she is going traditional or western.



This week on TV show Jeeway Pakistan, Nausheen was spotted in a white-on-white layered outfit designed by Wasim Khan, and it checked several boxes. Even in the absence of color (so to say), the star looked fresh and simple yet stylish and chic. Take a cue from Nausheen and follow these 3 steps to get this whitewashed look at home:

 

Go Monochrome

 

It isn’t an easy task to pull off an all-white ensemble, that too with layers, in summer. Nausheen opted for a plain white undershirt worn with wide-leg pants and an over-sized cotton jacket. It gave the perfect balance between being modern and modest. The trick here is to go solid, avoid embellishment and fuss of any kind, and keep the layers loose and breathable. We love!

A Pop of Color

 

Nausheen went for metallic pointed-toe shoes as a pick-me-up in this overall ivory palette. It’s always a good idea to pick one accessory where you want to add a hint of colour, to get an eye-catching finish. Why is it important? Well… it will brighten up the classic look and make it more spring-summer appropriate.

 

Try Minimalism

 

To complement your all-white outfits, accessorize with neutral pieces like statement sunnies, an eye catching bag, or jewellery. Nausheen only wore statement earrings. Don’t go overboard as these items add style without distracting the eyes from your crisp and clean ensemble.

 

Syeda Zehra

The author is Assistant Editor at Something Haute. A journalist by profession, the writer has a penchant for films, fashion and music.

