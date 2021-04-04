Style File: Ivory & gold are bridal season’s hot favourite shades

Ivory is a timeless shade for weddings, but as much as it is loved in the western society (hint: white weddings), many frown upon the colourless theme in eastern cultures. In Pakistani culture, the very many shades of red have always been a favourite for weddings. Fortunately, the trend is gradually shifting and nowadays, more brides are donning ivory with a hint of gold on their big day.

The winning color combo goes well with any skin complexion; varying shades of white keep the sheen of gold grounded, while the subtle gold elevates the ivory. If elegance and poise are what you’re after and are planning to survive a hectic shaadi day during the current heat wave in Pakistan, then opting for an ivory and gold theme for your wedding dress is the right choice.

Let’s take a look at how some of our favourite celebrities wore the combination in their wedding festivities and won us over!

Sohai Ali Abro was seen in a beautiful ivory and gold ensemble on her wedding day.

Rehmat Ajmal was an epitome of old-world glam in a Zara Shahjahan jora on her big day. She also chose to wear an off-white dress with light gold work.

Bakhtawar Bhutto donned Wardha Saleem’s heavily embellished bridal ensemble in her nikkah ceremony. The regal jora had a beautiful ivory and gold lehnga with a long shirt and extended dupatta.

Rabab Hashim wore Zainab Chottani at her wedding and looked ethereal in an off-white and gold combo, complemented with a peach dupatta. She added a pop of emerald with her jewellery.

Hina Altaf wore an off-white and gold gharara in her covid-wedding with Aagha Ali.

*Cover image features Sajal Aly in Faiza Saqlain’s latest ‘Dhoop Kinaray’ stitched Spring Festive Edit ‘21.

