Style File: Solids are the next big thing!

Summer fashion in Pakistan is a juxtaposition of flaura, fauna, animals, birds, several patterns and the whole paraphernalia in prints and embroidery. There is no room to breathe and while we love prints (at least some of them), let’s just give them a short break in 2020 and let the sartorial charm of solids do the talking.

When I write solids, it doesn’t mean I’m advocating for black from head-to-toe. Irrespective of my devotion to all-things-in-black, it is safe to say that black is my last choice during scorching summer season in Pakistan. However, I favour other dark hues like navy blue, parrot green, deep red or purple. Even solids in pastels are a wise sartorial investment and keeping in mind the current fashion scenario, we should look for pieces that are classic and not time-bound.

Now, the question is how to style solids? Some may believe that wearing one color from head-to-toe may seem like a wrong idea as it will appear like a uniform but some of our favourite celebrities have proven the idea wrong! Solids create a unified look, so rather than having one “statement-making” piece, your entire presence steals all the attention.

Take a few styling hints from these fashionistas to have proved that solids can never be boring:

Shades of sunshine

If you don’t like wearing rainbow-bright colors, subtle shades of yellow are good for you. It is the perfect shade to stand out as well as stay comfy.

White is might

One of the easiest way to look effortless in summer is to don an all-white ensemble. Let the fabric, cuts and silhouettes do the talking.

Purple passion

The royal hue oozes glam and can take any look up a notch even if it is a simple shirt and gharara. You can also opt for lilac or lavender tones for a change.

Color me green

Give a break to last year’s neon green trend and try earthy tones this summer which are darker, richer and herbaceous. Opt for a cool parrot green like Saboor Aly to stand out.

Read: Style File: Sana Javed is summer spot on!

Flaming haute

Scarlet red or deep burgundy is an all-time favourite. You can experiment with different styles in this hue because it exudes confidence and is unquestionably eye-catching.

As deep as blue

Bright yet understated enough, shades of blue are soothing. You can go for a darker teal or lighter ice blue for maximum impact. The pastels give a more youthful vibe.

Let us know which shade is your go-to color?

comments