Team of ‘Ishrat Made in China’ reveals star-studded cast

All the major industries in the world are hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with all its socio-economic consequences, the film industry in Pakistan is one that has taken a damaging blow in its resurging phase. The future of cinema in Pakistan is in doldrums as year 2020 may not witness a single big banner film (at least not in the first half of the year). In these uncertain times, Muhib Mirza is showing us a ray of hope for the cinema by officially revealing the cast of his upcoming film, Ishrat Made in China.

Sanam Saeed has clarified on her Instagram that these are a glimpse from of the official cast reveal, not character looks:

Muhib Mirza

Does the name sound familiar to you? Well… The 2006 famous TV show Ishrat Baji starring Muhib is returning soon as a feature film on big screen. This time Muhib is the director as well.

Sanam Saeed

We will get to see Sanam Saeed after a long time in a feature film. She was last seen in 2018’s Cake and later in TV drama, Deedan opposite Muhib.

Ali Kazmi

Last seen in Saqib Malik’s directorial Baaji, Ali Kazmi has aced playing many characters on screen. We are looking forward to see how will he surprise us this time.

Sara Loren

We have seen her in dance numbers in films but Sara Loren will be playing an important character this time.

HSY

Internationally acclaimed Pakistani designer HSY is all set to make his acting debut in Ishrat Made in China.

Shamoon Abbasi

Shamoon Abbasi has given many phenomenal performances in films like Durj and Waar. Looking forward to his next role in this film.

The films also stars Mani, Imam Syed, Shabbir Jan, Nayyar Ejaz and Mustafa Chaudhry in important roles.

Few of the cast members and crew of Ishrat Made in China were stuck in Thailand nearly two months ago after finishing their shooting schedule. The ordeal started as Pakistan went into lockdown, cancelling all flights in and out of the country. Later, following constant appeals by the actors, the government arranged a flight for their safe return on April 14.

