The team of ‘Ishrat Made in China’ stranded in Thailand to finally return home on 14 April

After a long struggle of being stuck in their shooting location in Thailand, the cast of Ishrat Made In China — including Shamoon Abbasi, Mohib Mirza, Sanam Saeed, Sara Loren and other crew members — finally have some good news. After constant appeals to the government and to the prime minister, it seems that their prays have been heard. They cast and crew will be flying back on Tuesday, 14th April.

One of the actresses on the team, Sara Loren, announced via a tweet.

Finally some light in these tough times .Thank you to the Pakistani authorities.just been informed that we will be flying back to our homes tomorrow .( Tuesday 14th April 2020) @ImranKhanPTI @PTIofficial — ( sara loren) (@saraloren101) April 13, 2020

“Finally some light in these tough times,” Sara wrote, while thanking the government and everyone involved she added, “Thank you to the Pakistani authorities. Just been informed that we will be flying back to our homes tomorrow (Tuesday 14th April 2020).”

Shamoon Abbasi appeals to the government to fly back Pakistanis stranded in Thailand

This entire ordeal began when the team of the upcoming film got stuck in Thailand following their shoot schedule. Pakistan went into lockdown, cancelling all flights in and out of the country. To cater to Pakistanis stranded all over the world due to this, the government announced special flights that would bring all of those people back home.

When it seemed that Thailand was not on the list, the cast made an appeal to the government to reconsider and arrange a flight for their safe return. We’re glad their ordeal will come to an end soon and that proper measures will be taken for their quarantine so as to ensure that they too can be reunited with their families in such a difficult time.

