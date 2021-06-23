Teasers out: Laapata introduces new on-screen couples

Hum TV has recently released teasers of an upcoming drama serial Laapata starring new pairings of Sarah Ali Khan and Ali Rehman Khan, and Ayeza Khan and Gohar Rasheed. A Momina Duraid Production, Laapata is written and directed by Khizer Idrees. The first teaser shows Sarah Khan in a confident avatar. She is teasing Ali on someone’s wedding as Ali is impatient to get married to her. The two characters seem to be madly in love and this 35-second teaser has established that this couple will share great on-screen chemistry.

However, Ayeza Khan will be seen as yet another crazy and fun loving girl who runs away from studies and wants to get hitched. Does it remind you of someone? Yes, she is giving us serious nostalgia about Meenu from Chupke Chupke. Asma Abbas, who played her grandmom in Chupke Chupke, is now playing her mother. Earlier, Ayeza revealed that she will be playing Geeti, a Tik Tok star, in this drama.

During her Instagram live session, Ayeza shared about her role in Laapata that “it is an amazing character and I think you have not seen me in that kind of character ever before”. So, we are expecting that there is more to Geeti than meets the eye and hopefully it won’t be similar to Meenu. Read: Ayeza Khan shares details about her next drama serial Gohar hasn’t made an appearance in either of the two teasers and we’re not sure how he is related to any of these characters but he we know that he is playing Daniyal. Earlier, he shared a picture with Sarah and Ali. Laapata is promoted as “an incomplete love story” which makes us wonder who’s love story won’t be a happy ending and who will end up with whom.

Keep watching this space for more updates on the drama.

