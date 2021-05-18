Ayeza Khan shares details about her next drama serial

Ayeza Khan is riding the high wave of popularity post her immensely successful Ramazan drama serial Chupke Chupke. While her fans are unable to let go of Meenu, she has assured that we will get to see her in a new and promising character very soon.

Ayeza took to Instagram on Monday and did a short live session for her fans to thank them for their love and support for Chupke Chupke and Meenu. The actor ended the live chat with a surprise announcement about the new drama serial she has signed with HUM TV.

“I will start shooting next month for a new drama serial, La Pata, which is a HUM TV Production,” she said.

Though we have seen a few BTS clips of this drama’s shoot on Instagram, Ayeza has now confirmed the cast.

“It stars Sarah Khan, Ali Rehman Khan, Gohar Rasheed, Asma Abbas amongst others and is directed by Khizer,” she said, adding, “It is an amazing character and I think you have not seen me in that kind of character ever before.”

