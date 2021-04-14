The best looks from the 2021 BAFTA Awards

As part of a somewhat strange award season, which is neither digital nor completely in-person, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards (BAFTA) 2021 also took place as a two-night affair on April 10th and 11th at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
Stars live-streamed in from around the globe, but many also made their way to Royal Albert Hall to participate in the socially-distanced event. However, there was no shortage of glamorous looks at the event. Classic silhouettes and black colour dominated the BAFTA this year, with a guest list that included the likes of Bridgerton‘s Phoebe Dynevor, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, James McAvoy, Felicity Jones, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Tom Hiddleston, and many more who attended in person.
Here are some of the best dressed stars who brought their fashion A-game forward for BAFTA:
Phoebe Dynevor in Louis Vuitton
Vanessa Kirby in Versace
Rose Byrne in Miu Miu
James McAvoy
Niamh Algar in Valentino
Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton
Anna Kendrick in Zuhair Murad
Dominique Fishback in Georges Hobeika
Ashley Madekwe in Louis Vuitton
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Felicity Jones in Maison Valentino
Riz Ahmed in Prada
Leslie Odom Jr. in Versace
Bukky Bakray in Prada
Pedro Pascal in Prada
Andra Day in Elie Saab
Tom Hiddleston in Ralph Lauren
Kingsley Ben-Adir in Dior Men
Maria Bakalova in Giorgio Armani
Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Louis Vuitton
You can check the list of winners here.