The best looks from the 2021 BAFTA Awards

As part of a somewhat strange award season, which is neither digital nor completely in-person, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards (BAFTA) 2021 also took place as a two-night affair on April 10th and 11th at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Stars live-streamed in from around the globe, but many also made their way to Royal Albert Hall to participate in the socially-distanced event. However, there was no shortage of glamorous looks at the event. Classic silhouettes and black colour dominated the BAFTA this year, with a guest list that included the likes of Bridgerton‘s Phoebe Dynevor, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, James McAvoy, Felicity Jones, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Tom Hiddleston, and many more who attended in person.

Here are some of the best dressed stars who brought their fashion A-game forward for BAFTA:

Phoebe Dynevor in Louis Vuitton

Vanessa Kirby in Versace

Rose Byrne in Miu Miu

James McAvoy

Niamh Algar in Valentino

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton

Anna Kendrick in Zuhair Murad

Dominique Fishback in Georges Hobeika

Ashley Madekwe in Louis Vuitton

Chiwetel Ejiofor

Renée Zellweger in Armani Privé

Felicity Jones in Maison Valentino

Riz Ahmed in Prada

Leslie Odom Jr. in Versace

Kosar Ali in Alexander McQueen

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Ronald van der Kemp and Bvlgari jewelry

Bukky Bakray in Prada

Pedro Pascal in Prada

Andra Day in Elie Saab

Tom Hiddleston in Ralph Lauren

Kingsley Ben-Adir in Dior Men

Maria Bakalova in Giorgio Armani

Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Louis Vuitton

You can check the list of winners here.

