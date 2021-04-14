To top
14 Apr

The best looks from the 2021 BAFTA Awards

by Entertainment Desk
BAFTA

As part of a somewhat strange award season, which is neither digital nor completely in-person, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards (BAFTA) 2021 also took place as a two-night affair on April 10th and 11th at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Stars live-streamed in from around the globe, but many also made their way to Royal Albert Hall to participate in the socially-distanced event. However, there was no shortage of glamorous looks at the event. Classic silhouettes and black colour dominated the BAFTA this year, with a guest list that included the likes of Bridgerton‘s Phoebe Dynevor, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, James McAvoy, Felicity Jones, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Tom Hiddleston, and many more who attended in person.

Here are some of the best dressed stars who brought their fashion A-game forward for BAFTA:

 

Phoebe Dynevor in Louis Vuitton

BAFTA

 

Vanessa Kirby in Versace

BAFTA

 

Rose Byrne in Miu Miu

 

James McAvoy

 

BAFTA

 

Niamh Algar in Valentino

 

BAFTA

 

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton

 

 

Anna Kendrick in Zuhair Murad

 

Dominique Fishback in Georges Hobeika

 

 

Ashley Madekwe in Louis Vuitton

 

 

Chiwetel Ejiofor

 

 

Renée Zellweger in Armani Privé

 

Felicity Jones in Maison Valentino

 

 

Riz Ahmed in Prada

 

 

Leslie Odom Jr. in Versace

 

 

Kosar Ali in Alexander McQueen

 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Ronald van der Kemp and Bvlgari jewelry

 

 

Bukky Bakray in Prada

 

 

Pedro Pascal in Prada

 

 

Andra Day in Elie Saab

 

 

Tom Hiddleston in Ralph Lauren

 

 

Kingsley Ben-Adir in Dior Men

 

 

Maria Bakalova in Giorgio Armani

BAFTA

 

Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Louis Vuitton

 

 

You can check the list of winners here.

