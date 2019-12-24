To top
24 Dec

The Koblumpi Music Festival lights up Lahore with live performances

by Entertainment Desk
Celebrity, Entertainment, Featured
Koblumpi

Renowned musician Mekaal Hasan joined forces with entertainment solutions company, Origami and hosted one of the biggest music festivals of this year, The Koblumpi Music Festival 2019 on December 22nd at The Farm in Lahore.



The impressive music line-up mesmerized music enthusiasts with 16 amazing artists and bands from across Pakistan featuring six hours of power-packed live performances. The festival opened with Arsalan Hasan which was followed by Madlock, Harris Saeed, Luke William, Cosmic Fluid (who came from Karachi), Sikandar Ka Mandar and Bayaan.

Read: Ali Noor & Mekaal Hasan gear up for Koblumpi Music Festival in Lahore

 

Madlock

 

Luke William

 

The all new line-up of Mekaal Hasan Band then took the stage, who were later joined by Farheen Raza. Mekaal Hasan then introduced the new 16-year old sensation Romaisa Tariq, who is a Jazz and Opera singer. This was followed by live performances by Ali Suhail who also collaborated with Shorbanoor and Abdullah Siddiqui, Keeray Makoray, Poor Rich Boy, Abdullah Siddiqui and Quadrum.

 

Koblumpi

Mekaal Hasan & Mehreen Rana of Origami

 

Koblumpi

Farheen Raza

 

Koblumpi

Quadrum

 

The festival ended with the most anticipated performance by Ali Noor, who performed 4 brand new unreleased songs with a new band line-up. Music lovers from Lahore along with celebrities were in attendance such as the rock star Ali Azmat, designer Munib Nawaz and musicians Meesha Shafi, Faris Shafi, Fahad Khan and Bilal Qasim to name a few.

 

Koblumpi

Ali Noor

 

Koblumpi

Faris Shafi & Meesha Shafi

comments

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

Previous post
Atif Aslam & Sara Bharwana welcome baby boy
Next post
4 pieces we love from Sana Safinaz Fall/Winter ’19 collection
You might also like
Koblumpi
Ali Noor & Mekaal Hasan gear up for Koblumpi Music Festival in Lahore
December 18, 2019
Ali Noor
Ali Noor surprises fans with a capella version of ‘Manwa Re’
July 20, 2019
Ali Noor
I’m back and better now, says Ali Noor as he gears up for ‘something interesting’
July 17, 2019
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter!

Enter your email address below.