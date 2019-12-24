The Koblumpi Music Festival lights up Lahore with live performances

Renowned musician Mekaal Hasan joined forces with entertainment solutions company, Origami and hosted one of the biggest music festivals of this year, The Koblumpi Music Festival 2019 on December 22nd at The Farm in Lahore.

The impressive music line-up mesmerized music enthusiasts with 16 amazing artists and bands from across Pakistan featuring six hours of power-packed live performances. The festival opened with Arsalan Hasan which was followed by Madlock, Harris Saeed, Luke William, Cosmic Fluid (who came from Karachi), Sikandar Ka Mandar and Bayaan.

The all new line-up of Mekaal Hasan Band then took the stage, who were later joined by Farheen Raza. Mekaal Hasan then introduced the new 16-year old sensation Romaisa Tariq, who is a Jazz and Opera singer. This was followed by live performances by Ali Suhail who also collaborated with Shorbanoor and Abdullah Siddiqui, Keeray Makoray, Poor Rich Boy, Abdullah Siddiqui and Quadrum.

The festival ended with the most anticipated performance by Ali Noor, who performed 4 brand new unreleased songs with a new band line-up. Music lovers from Lahore along with celebrities were in attendance such as the rock star Ali Azmat, designer Munib Nawaz and musicians Meesha Shafi, Faris Shafi, Fahad Khan and Bilal Qasim to name a few.

