The Legend of Maula Jatt is not for the faint-hearted and children: Bilal Lashari

After a plethora of romantic comedies churned out by the Pakistani cinema, 2020 is offering something new to the viewers with Bilal Lashari’s directorial — The Legend of Maula Jatt — scheduled to release on Eid ul Fitr. Boasting of an ensemble cast featuring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malik and Gohar Rasheed, it is a contemporary take on the Punjabi cult classic, co-written by Bilal and Nasir Adeeb (writer of the 1979 original film).

Prior to its release, Bilal has cleared the air and warned that the film is not for the faint-hearted or children. “Parents might not find the film suitable for their kids because of the graphic nature of few scenes so I would strictly advise against bringing children to cinema. Such outright violence is not for the faint-hearted and little ones,” he said in a press statement.

Judging by the trailer of the film, which was released last year, it was evident that the film is dark and gritty and packed with action sequences. TLOMJ is to touted to be the biggest action movie in the history of Pakistan and hence it goes without saying that the film will have a fair share of blood and gore.

Read: Fawad Khan confirms release of The Legend of Maula Jatt in emotional post

The film stars Fawad as Maula Jatt and Hamza as Noori Nath in two of the leading characters. “The film transcends cultural and linguistic divide. A Sindhi will enjoy it as much as any Punjabi. The content will be very palatable to the new generation that in times to come will extend the immortality of the fictional characters, Maula and Noori,” he added.

Watch the trailer of the film here:

comments