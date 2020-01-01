Trailer of Justin Bieber’s documentary series on YouTube is out!

Beliebers (fans of Justin Bieber) started the last decade with Justin Bieber topping all the musical charts and they are in for a treat by the end of it as well. The pop star is back with more content in 2020, including his new documentary series Justin Bieber: Seasons.

The YouTube Originals series follows Bieber as he creates his comeback album and catches up on the last four years of his life. It also features a “never-before-seen footage of his wedding to Hailey Baldwin and his day-to-day alongside those in his inner circle.”

“As humans we go through so many ups and downs. So many good seasons, bad seasons. Sometimes we wanna give up,” he said in the trailer of the 10-part docu-series that will chronicle the making of the Canadian singer’s first album in four years.

“When I was getting started, YouTube provided me a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences and moments with my fans,” Bieber said in a statement. “It feels great to partner with YouTube for this original documentary series. I want my fans to be part of this journey.”

Bieber dipped out on the music industry during his ‘Purpose World Tour’ in 2017, instead choosing to focus on himself and his marriage to Hailey Baldwin. Now, he is back and he will release a new song — Yummy — on Friday. His most recent album was Purpose, which features hits like Sorry, Love Yourself, What Do You Mean? and Where Are U Now, a collaboration with Diplo and Skrillex which won Bieber his first-ever Grammy Award.

The series will drop on YouTube on January 27, with new episodes every Monday and Wednesday.

Watch the trailer of Justin Bieber: Seasons here:

