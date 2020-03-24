Trailer review: Shaan Shahid’s Zarrar is a slick espionage thriller

Shaan Shahid dropped the trailer of his much-anticipated movie Zarrar as a treat for the nation on Pakistan Day. As a result of coronavirus outbreak, we have province-wide lockdowns and people are at home in quarantine mode so the actor had just the perfect idea to make everyone feel a little better and more patriotic.

The trailer was released with a caption: “Let’s celebrate Pakistan Day and save this country in these stressful times. As responsible citizens, we bring you the trailer of the most entertaining, most anxiously awaited blockbuster of the year. Stay at home and celebrate with Zarrar!”

The power-packed trailer is dark, gritty and gory; something that we haven’t seen before in Pakistani films. The trailer introduces us to the titular character Zarrar played by Shaan, who was a part of a special unit of ISI that is out there “to eliminate the threats to the country before they happen”. In the film, Zarrar believes that “men die, wars don’t die” and he is on a mission to “find peace”.

We are introduced to a bunch of new characters played by veteran actors such as Nadeem Baig, who appears to be Zarrar’s mentor as Major General Mujtaba. Then we have Rashid Naz, Shafqat Cheema, Nayyaz Ejaz, all of whom are seen as antagonists. Kiran Malik plays Shaan Shahid’s love interest who seems to be abducted and tortured by the enemy.

The trailer seems exciting, emotionally charged, layered and is brimming with action and chase sequences. The background score and music also sounds promising. If the narrative of the film holds its ground, this movie has a potential to turn into an action-franchise, but for now let’s focus on its release.

The release date for Zarrar will be announced soon. It is expected to be released in 2020.

Watch the complete trailer here:

