Ushna Shah to work with Bashar Momin’s director after 7 years

Ushna Shah, who we have recently seen as a timid and naive girl in Bandhay Ek Dour Sey, is now gearing up for something exciting. The actor is working with Usama Ali Raza (aka Syed Ali Raza Usama), the director behind her superhit Geo drama Bashar Momin that blew the audience seven years ago.

The currently untitled serial is a HUM TV project, produced under Moomal Productions, where the actor-director duo will reunite. Ushna has said this in multiple interviews that Usama is the only director she has ever had a tiff with on set. The drama also stars Adeel Husain opposite Ushna, as well as Haroon Shahid, Azfar Rehman and Srha Asghar.

While Bashar Momin was a play where she was playing a damsel in distress, we have heard that Usama has taken a complete U-turn this time around and the drama is based on themes of feminism. Ushna also shared the big news on her Instagram.

Both the director and actor are masters of their crafts, delivering hit after hit. Ushna has given as dramas like Alif Allah Aur Insaan, Balaa, and Cheekh recently while Usama has Kash Mein Teri Beti Na Hoti, Khuda Aur Muhabbat Season 2 and a film like Main Hoon Shahid Afridi to his credit.

Ushna is known for her versatile acting and Usama is renowned for his directorial prowess, and now together with with a strong script, we are excited to see what this unexpected collaboration will bring.

