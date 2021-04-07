Usman Mukhtar opens up about his wife, marriage, new drama & a lot more in Q&A session

The newly-hitched actor Usman Mukhtar recently treated his fans with a post-nikkah treat in the form of a Q&A session on his Instagram. While his fans were too eager to know more about his wedding and wife, Zunaira Inam Khan, the actor happily replied to the queries and even revealed how the two met.

“Zunaira Inam Khan. Thank you for making me the luckiest man on earth. I haven’t felt such happiness in a very long time. You’ve stood by me in the moments I was down and amplified the happy moments. Been my rock and my support. I am blessed,” Usman earlier wrote in one of his Insta posts.

Here are his answers to some of the questions we loved:

His married life

Read: Usman Mukhtar ties the knot in a ‘small socially distant gathering’

How he met his wife?

His likes & dislikes

His next drama

About fellow actors

Dream destination post-Covid

comments