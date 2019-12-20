Video: The mystery in Yeh Dil Mera stems from my character, says Zarnish Khan

Zarnish Khan is slowly making a mark in the television industry with characters like Dooniya in Ishq Zahe Naseeb and Amman’s mother in Yeh Dil Mera. There is more to what meets the eye in both of these characters and thus Something Haute recently caught up with the actress to find out more.

Zarnish believes that Dooniya is head over heels in love with Kashif because he was the one who brought her back to life. “She sees a hope in him that despite her mistreating the guy in the first half of the play, he didn’t ran away. She thinks that because Kashif opened up to him about his life, family and even his first love, he is interested in her and therefore she hasn’t thought that Gohar might still be in the picture,” she said adding, “Something very exciting is due for those who ship Kashif and Dooniya’s couple.”

Moving on to another equally conventional drama, Yeh Dil Mera, where we see that Amaan is haunted by his childhood and conflicts that seems to have stemmed from his mother (played by Zarnish). What were her first thoughts when she was approach to play a mother of Ahad Raza Mir.

“I don’t think like that. I view my roles as characters; we do the same in commercials where we play mothers of kids. I just want to play challenging characters where there is something to do with it. My character in YDM is very significant to the story as all the mystery and suspense in the play stems from my character,” she shared.

The actress also talked about making her way into the industry without any family background. “I didn’t ever dream of becoming an actress. It was just one of the things I wanted to try and had no plans to pursue even after my first project. However, I received so much love and then won an award so I thought to give it a go,” she said.

The actress has gone through a transformation in the last few years. Find out what made her decide to work on her looks and much more in the complete interview here:

